Crawford Opens Two New Branches

Crawford/Sonepar, Houston, opened two new branches early this year. In addition to combining the Irby and Crawford brands, the distributor continues expanding in Texas with the opening of their Tomball, TX, and McKinney, TX, branches.

“We are happy for the opportunity to strengthen connections with customers,” said McKinney Branch Manager, Chris Royal in the press release. “Our product mix and immersive setting support my team’s interactions with customers to make sure they have the material and service they require for a seamless experience.”

Following the organization’s density-branch model, the two new facilities feature open counter warehouses and custom-tailored inventory to cater to local customer needs. Each location maintains optimal inventory levels through the daily product deliveries from their distribution centers. The open design allows for associates to focus their time on providing the best service and connecting customers with valuable business solutions.

“We have a brand-new facility, self-pick options, a bilingual team, and we are genuinely excited to help.” said Chandler Andrews, Tomball branch manager, in the press release.

The combined Crawford/Irby footprint now stretches across eight Southeastern states including: Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Mississippi and Florida. The new additions mark their 62nd and 63rd operational locations.

“Through the integration of Crawford and Irby, we strengthened our networks and the ability to more effectively service our customers,” said President Mike Dumas. “With nearly double the branch count, we maintain a commitment to excellent local service and to ensuring stability in the distribution network. We look forward to our continued growth across the broadened footprint.”