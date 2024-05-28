Wesco Launches Scholarship Program to Support Next Generation of Tradespeople

Wesco International, Pittsburgh, announced a scholarship program as part of Wesco Cares, its corporate philanthropy program, to support the next generation of tradespeople. In partnership with Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) as well as ELECTRI International, an electrical construction foundation established by the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), the $200,000 scholarship will be awarded to students entering skilled trades in the U.S. electrical industry.

Jennifer Calloway, an IEC Scholarship recipient, said in the press release, “The IEC Scholarship will allow me to focus on my studies and career, keeping workers safe by understanding electrical concepts and practical applications. I am so very grateful to have received this scholarship and will continue to work diligently to be successful in my training as an apprentice.”

“At Wesco, we believe people are our greatest asset, and the hard-working individuals who power progress are the heart of our industry,” said John Engel, chairman, president and CEO, in the press release. “We recognize the significant impact skilled trade labor shortages are having on our contractor customers and their ability to execute construction projects on time and on budget. In support of our commitment to the electrical industry, we are very pleased to present these two scholarship funds to IEC as well as ELECTRI to strengthen the talent pipeline and increase the labor pool for contractors.”