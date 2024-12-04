World Electric Supply Opens 266,000-sq-ft RDC in Florida

World Electric/Sonepar announced the grand opening of their new 266,000-sq-ft regional distribution center (RDC) in Hialeah Gardens, FL. Featuring climate control, automated lighting controls and picking robots, the custom-built RDC will serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in south Florida and offer specialty services and faster delivery times.

“Our customers’ needs are growing increasingly complex. They need an agile distributor partner that can expertly manage projects, provide services such as kitting and prefabrication, and offer depth of product and just-in-time capabilities,” said Tammy Livers, president of World Electric, in the press release. “Our regional distribution strategy and continuous improvement mindset are key pillars to providing that best-in-class customer experience.”



The large-scale RDC will service branches across south Florida and begin implementing Locus robots in early 2025 for faster, more efficient automated picking. At the facility, World Electric will provide a full line of color wire and parallel wire pulls. The RDC will also offer specialty services, including prefabrication, kitting and a logistics management and material storage solution called Pro Logistic Services.



World Electric has opened two branches in the past two years in Gainesville and Winter Haven, FL, and acquired Electric Supply of Tampa (ESI) (2023), Tampa, FL and Advance Electrical, Norcross, GA (2022).

The Hialeah Gardens RDC is located at 10701 NW 142nd St., Hialeah Gardens, FL, and is managed by Rodrigo Aguilar, DC manager.