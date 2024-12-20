NorthEast Electrical Completes Rebranding of Rockingham Electric

NorthEast Electrical/ Sonepar, Brockton, MA, has Rockingham Electric, Newington, NH, a company it acquired in 2022.

The rebranding effort includes a comprehensive update to Rockingham Electric's signage on all existing buildings, aligning it with NorthEast Electrical's established brand.

"We are thrilled to complete this rebranding process," said Jake Bishop, regional manager for NorthEast Electrical, in the press release. " Our combined strengths enhance our ability to serve our customers with an even broader range of products and services and with the most experienced sales associates around."

Gino Milne, Newington, NH, branch manager, shared his positive experience with the integration in the press release: “The final integration has improved our day-to-day operations. Our customers are excited about the expanded inventory, services and solutions we offer. It's been a smooth transition that has brought significant benefits to both our customers and our associates."