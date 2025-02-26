Latest from Bulletin Board
Atlantic Coast Electric Supply Holds Fourth Annual Supplier and Agency Recognition Event
Atlantic Coast Electric Supply (ACES), Summerville, SC, recently held its fourth annual Circle of Distinction dinner and awards ceremony. The event brought together over 120 attendees, including suppliers, supplier representative agencies and ACES employees, to celebrate outstanding performance and partnership with ACES in 2024.
The following awards included nine Best in Class categories, featuring a new category for operational efficiency, along with four major awards for overall performance.
Supplier Best in Class Award Recpients for 2024
RAB – Branch Support
PECO Fasteners – Operational Efficiency
Legrand – Training and Development
Siemens – Inside Sales Support
NSi Industries – Marketing
Agency Best in Class Award Recipients for 2024
Bill Wade & Associates – Branch Support
Spectrum Hulett Group – Inside Sales Support
Creative Lighting Solutions – Training and Development
United Electrical Sales – Marketing
Outstanding Overall Performance Awards for 2024
Charlottle Wire and Cable and C&I Enclosures - Supplier of the Year
KMS Sales and United Electrical Sales – Agency of the Year
Miles Keohane (IDEAL) - Supplier Professional of the Year
Carter Drinkard (E.F. Lombardi) – Agency Professional of the Year
At the event, John Marshall, the company’s owner and president said, “As Philidelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni says, ‘You can’t be great without the greatness of others.’ We can’t be great without the incredible efforts and desire of you, our partners, to be great for us. This evening is about how much we appreciate that and want to show you we recognize what you do for us; you are very important to us and our future.”