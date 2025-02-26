  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    Border States
    border_states_upper_midwest_distribution_center_co
    Photo 51466231 / stokkete / dreamstime.com
    news_photo_51466231__stokkete_dreamstime_1920

    Atlantic Coast Electric Supply
    67bf4e96bb10e18349f1602c 2025acesawards1920
    Atlantic Coast Electric Supply Holds Fourth Annual Supplier and Agency Recognition Event

    Feb. 26, 2025
    The event brought together more than 120 attendees, including suppliers, supplier representative agencies and ACES employees

    Atlantic Coast Electric Supply (ACES), Summerville, SC, recently held its fourth annual Circle of Distinction dinner and awards ceremony. The event brought together over 120 attendees, including suppliers, supplier representative agencies and ACES employees, to celebrate outstanding performance and partnership with ACES in 2024.

    The following awards included nine Best in Class categories, featuring a new category for operational efficiency, along with four major awards for overall performance.

    Atlantic Coast Electric Supply
    2025acesawardsp3_600

    Supplier Best in Class Award Recpients for 2024

    RAB – Branch Support

    PECO Fasteners – Operational Efficiency

    Legrand – Training and Development

    Siemens – Inside Sales Support

    NSi Industries – Marketing

     

    Agency Best in Class Award Recipients for 2024

    Bill Wade & Associates – Branch Support

    Spectrum Hulett Group – Inside Sales Support

    Creative Lighting Solutions – Training and Development

    United Electrical Sales – Marketing

     

    Atlantic Coast Electric Supply
    2025acesawardsp2_600

    Outstanding Overall Performance Awards for 2024

    Charlottle Wire and Cable and C&I Enclosures - Supplier of the Year

    KMS Sales and United Electrical Sales – Agency of the Year

    Miles Keohane (IDEAL) - Supplier Professional of the Year

    Carter Drinkard (E.F. Lombardi) – Agency Professional of the Year

    At the event, John Marshall, the company’s owner and president said, “As Philidelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni says, ‘You can’t be great without the greatness of others.’ We can’t be great without the incredible efforts and desire of you, our partners, to be great for us. This evening is about how much we appreciate that and want to show you we recognize what you do for us; you are very important to us and our future.”

