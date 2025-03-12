Siemens Opens $190-Million Fort Worth, TX, Factory to Support AI Infrastructure Boom

Siemens recently officially opened its $190-million electrical equipment manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, TX, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. A part of the company's Smart Infrastructure business the factory produces electrical equipment such as low-voltage switchboards necessary to meet the demand from the booming data center market and America’s AI growth.

The 500,000-sq-ft facility has already introduced 480 new jobs and is on track to add a total of 800 roles by 2026. T appi ng talent from the education sector to develop the critical manufacturing workforce of tomorrow, previous school teachers and principals are critical to Fort Worth facility’s employee training team. Their unique skillset has helped create curriculum that better serves different learning styles with innovative methods for both in and outside the classroom resulting in quicker turnaround time of new employees from the classroom to the shop floor. Siemens brings new employees from the classroom through to a physical learning lab before placing them on the production floor.

Meeting Siemens goal to maintain assets that are net zero carbon in operation by 2030 the Fort Worth facility is carbon neutral. Featuring an all-electric powder coat paint line, electric forklifts, low energy-consuming HVAC systems photovoltaic street lights, advanced energy monitoring and Breakthrough Energy backed energy efficient Lux Wall windows, the Fort Worth facility is an archetype for the future of manufacturing lowering cost and energy usage wherever possible.

“This ribbon cutting is coming on the heels of our Pomona, California Electrical Products facility expansion celebration and several other exciting manufacturing investments,” said Regional CEO of Electrical Products for Siemens Smart Infrastructure North America Barry Powell, in the press release. These two back-to-back openings underscore the importance of Siemens’ power distribution solutions to American infrastructure. Powering utilities, the construction industry, commercial facilities and, of course, data centers, we are scaling up to ensure U.S industry has the electrical foundation it needs to continue to stay competitive.”

This announcement joins Siemens’ recent investment of more than $690 million in American manufacturing over the past several years. These investments include a $95-million investment in Pomona, CA, to add capacity to its -legacy Electrical Products factory, a $36-million investment in Wendell, NC, to expand its fabrication capacities, customer experience and workforce training, a $220-million investment in a new rail manufacturing facility in Lexington, NC, to establish a bicoastal “Made in America” rail manufacturing footprint and an expansion of its existing Electrical Products manufacturing plant in Grand Prairie, TX, to meet booming demand for the electrification of critical infrastructure.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in the press release, “Siemens'$190 million investment in an electrical equipment manufacturing facility in Fort Worth will create jobs for 800 Texans and help build critical infrastructure to meet Texas’ growing data center demand. Siemens will also provide critical job training to prepare Texans for these in demand, good paying jobs. By working together with companies like Siemens, Texas will continue to lead the world in manufacturing and innovation as we build a stronger, more prosperous state.”