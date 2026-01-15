Winsupply Expands in Pensacola

Winsupply opened a new local company in Pensacola, FL. Led by President Trampas Miller, the electrical supply house serves the residential and commercial electrical markets as well as air conditioning contractors.

The location includes an 11,800-sq-ft facility that opened its doors on Sept. 21, 2025. The facility features a large counter space and a convenient location for customers.

Miller began in the electrical field in 1991, working on the contractor and supply sides. He was recruited to join Winsupply in July 2025 by Jason O’Quinn, president, Ft. Walton Beach Winsupply.

“The opportunity for ownership, combined with Winsupply’s support, made it the perfect fit for me,” Miller said in the press release. “It allows me to be an entrepreneur while benefiting from a proven national partnership.”

A Pensacola native, Miller has developed a network of connections in several industries. His current team includes:

Terrant Endresen (Purchasing, Inside Sales)

Jimmy Eliason (Counter Manager)

Cody Gavin (Warehouse Manager)

Karry Dixon (Driver, Warehouse)

Jacob Kmetz (Driver, Warehouse)

Founded in 1956, Winsupply is a family of companies that includes more than 670 wholesalers in a variety of construction, mechanical, industrial, utility, municipal, water and MRO markets across the United States. It owns a majority equity stake in these independent, locally owned and operated wholesalers known as Winsupply Local Companies. The 9,000-employee company’s annual sales were $7.8 billion at the end of the fiscal year Jan. 31, 2025