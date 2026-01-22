Winsupply Opens Burbank, CA, Branch

Winsupply welcomed its latest addition of a new local company with the opening of Winsupply Burbank CA Co. Led by Local Company President Sammy Tulbendzhyan, the team of about 10 in Burbank serves the residential and commercial plumbing sector.

The greater Los Angeles market is one of Winsupply’s largest growth regions in the nation. Kyle Buxton, Area Leader for Winsupply, said preparations are underway for many new local companies in the region serving the electrical, HVAC, industrial and waterworks industries.

“The Winsupply business model with local ownership and local decision making is better for customers in every market,” Buxton said in the press release. “Sammy has been serving customers in this market for years. As the president of Burbank Winsupply, he is now able to serve his customers as only a decision-maker and owner can.”

The Burbank Winsupply is the fourth local company sponsored or opened by Fatah Nazari, president, Winsupply of Los Angeles, in the last five years.

Tulbendzhyan joined Winsupply in March 2025, working at Winsupply of Los Angeles before starting his own local company. He has 25 years of experience in the plumbing industry — including at Hydraulic Industrial Plumbing Supply (HIPS), Ferguson Enterprise and Express Plumbing Supply.

“Plumbing chose me 25 years ago, reading a penny saver, I found a job listing for a driver at HIPS,” Tulbendzhyan said.

Tulbendzhyan is hiring for an Outside Sales role.

His current team includes: Gabriel Rodriguez (Outside Sales); Christian Ortiz (Company Manager); Christian Teague (Counter Sales); Alex Kutter (Warehouse Manager); Jose Castellanos (Warehouse); Rick Estrada (Driver); Juan Plazola (Driver); Aide Rios (Inside Sales); and Shawn Ourkhan (Warehouse).

Tulbendzhyan said it was the supportive environment and business services available from Winsupply’s Support Services Campus in Dayton, OH, that really attracted him to the company’s business model. “Managing overhead and expenses is what I needed to learn, and I'm confident to say it has become a lot easier now,” he said of the supportive services in the press release. “I love what Winsupply stands for … everyone wants to help.”