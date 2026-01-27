Sonepar’s World Electric Opens RDC in Atlanta Metro

World Electric/Sonepar has announced the opening of its new 155,000-sq-ft regional distribution center (RDC) in the Atlanta area. The facility in Suwanee, GA, together with World Electric’s Miami-area RDC and more than 20 branches throughout Florida and Georgia, will allow World to offer faster deliveries, more specialized services and support for vertical markets like solar and EV charging.

“The skilled labor shortage is adding immense time and resource pressure for contractors,” said Tammy Livers, president of World Electric, in the press release. “They need an agile distributor partner who can be an extension of their team. We handle project management and offer services like prefab to help them work more efficiently. When contractors can allocate skilled workers — the biggest cost factor on a job — where they’re most needed, it makes a big impact on their bottom line.”

The Atlanta-area RDC provides electrical contractors and industrial customers with efficiency-boosting services like kitting, prefabricated assemblies, color feeders, wire paralleling and material staging and storage known as Pro Logistic Services. World Electric also offers job-site material management solutions like fixture carts, cages, metal compartment reels, and conduit or strut carts. These capabilities enable the electrical distributor to manage complex projects with precision and agility.

“This new Regional Distribution Center is a game-changing addition to our infrastructure,” added Livers. “We can now offer a wider range of products with just-in-time capabilities, streamlining our operations to get customers the electrical material they need faster. Our regional distribution strategy and continuous improvement mindset are key pillars in our mission to provide a best-in-class customer experience.”

The facility is located at 460 Horizon Dr., Suite 200, Suwanee, GA, 30024, and managed by Operations Manager Bobby Minter and Branch Manager David Ramsey.