Leviton Celebrates Major Milestone

Established in 1906, Leviton began as a small tinsmithing business founded by Isidor Leviton, where he produced mantle tips used for gas lighting. Since those humble beginnings, Leviton has grown from a single-product manufacturer into a global company delivering solutions across electrical wiring devices, lighting and controls, data networking and energy management. Today, Leviton products are found in homes, commercial spaces such as offices and healthcare facilities, data centers, schools, industrial environments and more – supporting safe, reliable and increasingly connected spaces.

“For 120 years, Leviton has been guided by a clear vision – to transform potential into possibility. From electrifying homes in the early 1900s to enabling today’s data-driven world, our journey has been one of continuous evolution and innovation,” said Leviton CEO and President Daryoush Larizadeh, in the press release.

Leviton remains focused on advancing solutions that enable smarter buildings, resilient infrastructure and sustainable growth – all while embodying the entrepreneurial spirit that sparked its founding in 1906 and continues to profoundly shape its trajectory today. Throughout 2026, Leviton will be celebrating this milestone with special programming, including historical content on leviton.com, global employee engagement events and interactive social media campaigns under #Leviton120.

“This milestone is an opportunity to look ahead to the next 120 years of innovation,” said Larizadeh. “The world is rapidly moving toward smarter electrification and converging technologies that demand increased connectivity. Leviton is dedicated to building the essential foundation that will empower the built environment of tomorrow."