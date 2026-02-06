DITEK Surge Protection, ESS Metron and LSS Cable & Systems USA Join NEMA

Four manufacturing companies have joined the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), Arlington, VA.

The addition of DITEK Surge Protection, ESS Metron, LS Cable & System USA, and Trane Technologies brings specialized expertise across power distribution infrastructure, surge protection systems, energy cable manufacturing, and temperature control technologies.

DITEK Surge Protection: A designer and manufacturer of surge protection solutions for video surveillance, fire systems, networking, communications, intrusion detection, access control, and AC power systems, delivering advanced protection technologies through global distribution partnerships.



ESS Metron: A designer and manufacturer of low- and medium-voltage switchgear, integrated power distribution centers, custom control products, and portable substations. The company serves critical infrastructure applications across 12 market segments, including data centers, power generation, electric utilities, mass transit, and industrial manufacturing.

LS Cable & System USA: A manufacturer and supplier of energy wire and cable products and distribution systems for the commercial, industrial, renewable energy, and electric utility markets, including low-voltage instrumentation cables, low-voltage control and power cables, medium-voltage power cables, and primary power and distribution circuits.

Trane Technologies: A global climate innovator advancing sustainability through leading brands Traneand Thermo King, delivering efficient and sustainable climate solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. The company’s portfolio spans heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, and refrigeration technologies.

“NEMA is committed to scaling domestic manufacturing and deploying the technologies that will power America’s next era of growth,” said NEMA President and CEO Debra Phillips in the press release. “These four companies reflect the breadth of NEMA’s membership and bring essential capabilities across the electroindustry – from the switchgear and cable systems that form the backbone of the grid, to the surge protection and climate control technologies that keep our buildings and facilities operating reliably. I look forward to working together to advance the standards, policies, and innovations that will define our industry’s future.”

“A partnership with NEMA officially unites our shared mission to enhance power quality and reliability for all,” said DITEK Surge Protection Director of Business Development Mike Molinari in the press release. “As power surges become increasingly frequent due to a variety of factors, DITEK’s efforts are focused on providing robust protection solutions to safeguard homes and businesses. Together with NEMA, we are committed to advancing technologies that ensure safe and efficient electrical systems, while contributing to efforts that lead to a more resilient electrical infrastructure for everyone.”

“Joining NEMA is a significant milestone for ESS Metron as we continue to lead the way in providing highly engineered electrical equipment solutions. We are excited to collaborate with the industry’s brightest minds to help shape the future of electrical standards and innovation. This partnership reinforces our commitment to excellence and ensures that our mission-critical infrastructure remains at the forefront of safety, efficiency and technological advancement,” said ESS Metron CEO Beck Jonson in the release.

“LS Cable & System USA is proud to be part of an organization that represents the breadth and depth of American electrical manufacturing. Becoming a NEMA member amplifies LSCSUSA’s commitment to engage with industry leaders, contribute to standards that elevate safety and performance, and support the resilience and sustainability of the grid. We see this as an investment in our customers, our staff and the long-term health of the industry,” said LS Cable & System USA CTO Tim West in the press release.