Eaton to Invest More than $30 Million in Nebraska Factory to Produce Switchgear

Eaton plans to invest $30 million-plus in a factory near Omaha, NE, in Bellevue, NE, to increase production of its medium-voltage switchgear for the data center, utility and industrial power generation and distribution systems.

The new facility will be designed and optimized to support high volume of switchgear structures at the quality and speed that AI data centers customers require. The engineered-to-order switchgear produced in the new facility can be integrated into Eaton’s prefabricated power systems, which are designed to offer customers flexibility, modularity and intelligence.

Production of air-insulated switchgear and gas-insulated switchgear at the 370,000-sq-ft facility is expected to begin in the first half of 2027. Hiring for more than the anticipated 200 additional engineering, manufacturing and production roles is expected to begin later this year. The new facility will be six miles from another Eaton factory in the Omaha area.

“Eaton is making bold investments to drive growth — expanding our U.S. manufacturing footprint, adding jobs and helping customers accelerate projects,” said Mike Yelton, president, Electrical Sector at Eaton, in the press release. “We’ve reimagined how data centers are built and are providing a blueprint for rapid, repeatable deployment. As we continue to invest in U.S. manufacturing, we’re grateful for the strong support from the state of Nebraska and the city of Bellevue. Our newest manufacturing investment builds on the incredible abilities of our long-term employees in the region.”

With nearly 3,000 new data centers planned or under construction in the U.S., industrial and utility companies will face electrical power supply chain constraints. The U.S. switchgear market is projected to grow from $17.8 billion in 2024 to $31.8 billion by 2034.