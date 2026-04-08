Wesco Cares Scholarship Program Celebrates Third Year Supporting Next-Gen Electrical Contractors

In partnership with the IEC Foundation and NECA/ELECTRI, Wesco continues to invest in training electrical contractors.

This year marks the third consecutive year Wesco International has invested in the International Electrical Contractors (IEC) Foundation Scholarship Program and the NECA/ELECTRI Project Management (PM) Apprenticeship Program through Wesco Cares . This initiative was designed to help alleviate the financial costs associated with trade school and apprenticeship expenses, encourage interest in the trades and help contribute to an increase in skilled labor. Now in its third year, Wesco remains committed to this mission and through strategic partnerships with IEC and NECA/ELECTRI, both leading advocates of the electrical industry, the program has supported the professional development of more than 300 electrical workers across the country. To learn more about Wesco Cares Scholarship Program, visit here.

Michael Parkes, president & CEO, O’Connell Electric Co. Inc., a NECA contractor, said in the press release, “Wesco’s investment has given us the opportunity to allocate additional funding to our workforce training that would have otherwise not been available. It helps us to reach more people and strengthen our business through development and training.”

Surge in Infrastructure Modernization Drives Unprecedented Labor Demands

Wesco said in the press release that the demand for skilled electrical workers is higher than ever, as many projects that were announced over the past four years will hit peak construction activity this year. Associated Builders and Contractors, a national construction industry trade association, reports the construction industry will need to attract nearly 500,000 new workers in 2026, including trained field leaders and project managers who can effectively oversee the execution of large and complex megaprojects.

For more than a century, Wesco has championed the electrical industry and through strategic industry partnerships with IEC and NECA/ELECTRI, provides rewarding professional growth opportunities for valued tradespeople and electrical construction professionals.

Current scholarship recipient Manny Jardine, Electrical Associate, Strategic Mechanical Inc., said of the NECA/ELECTRI PM Apprenticeship Program in the press release, “I see this apprenticeship as an opportunity to jump start my future and give me the best possible foundation as an electrical project manager."

NECA/ELECTRI PM Apprenticeship Program

This year, NECA/ELECTRI will celebrate nearly 100 apprentices as they graduate from the PM Apprenticeship Program, integrating on-the-job training with industry-specific education to build foundational project management skills. Over the course the year, apprentices gain skills in project planning, financial management, documentation, safety and team leadership, ensuring they are equipped with the tools needed to lead projects from inception to closeout efficiently. Apprentices are working with nearly 80 contractors across more than 30 states. Dennis Harter, president, Kaiser Electric said in the press release, “Apprentices are vital to the sustainability of our industry, especially the in-office PM apprentices. This program enables our company to onboard and train new talent a lot easier.”

Grant Gralike, associate project manager, Guarantee Electric said in the release, “Hearing the material in a classroom setting and then witnessing it in action has created a powerful, interconnected learning experience. This level of growth and practical understanding wouldn’t have been possible without both the course and the project.”

"Having Wesco’s support through the Wesco Cares Scholarship Program was a tremendous asset as NECA/ELECTRI launched the PM Apprenticeship in late 2024,” said Tim Speno, NECA’s executive director, Education Outreach, in the press release. “We are extremely grateful for their support during this critical time in our industry as we work to attract, develop and retain the next generation of leaders in the electrical industry.

To learn more about this NECA program, visit here .

IEC Foundation Scholarship Supports Over 150 Students in 2025

Founded in 1996, this IEC fund was developed exclusively for the charitable and educational purpose to award deserving and qualified students who have demonstrated drive, dedication and leadership in their pursuit of careers in the electrical industry. Matthew Moore, 3rd-Year Apprentice, IEC Chesapeake said in the release, “This scholarship is important to me because it supports my long-term goal of returning to the classroom as an instructor. It will help me continue building my career in the electrical industry and, one day, give back by training the next generation of electricians.”

More than 150 scholarships were awarded over the last year, across 54 chapters throughout the country. The foundation Scholarship Fund is offered to IEC students, members and their immediate families who plan to pursue post-secondary education in college or state accredited apprenticeship programs. Rooted in a mission to power the electrical industry’s future, the fund is helping to open doors for electrical professionals who may not have had the opportunity to do so otherwise. To learn more about the IEC program, visit here.

“I am passionate about this field and grateful for the opportunity to continue growing in the electrical trade. This scholarship will help me complete my licensing in a more financially accessible way. Most importantly, I hope to inspire more women to join the industry—opportunities like this motivate us to keep going,” said Maria Cera Martinez, 2nd-Year apprentice, IEC Rocky Mountain.

“Wesco’s partnership has played a critical role in the growth and success of our core scholarship program. Since their involvement began, our regular scholarship cycle has expanded significantly, allowing us to better meet the needs of a diverse group of students pursuing careers in the electrical industry,” said LaNa Al-Amin, executive director, the IEC Foundation, in the press release. “As part of this partnership, we were also able to launch the EmpowerHer Scholarship last year — a smaller, complementary initiative that has expanded into mentoring and additional opportunities for participating students. Wesco’s continued commitment across both efforts is deeply valued and is helping strengthen the industry’s future workforce.”

“Helping those who power progress in our world is a hallmark value for Wesco and underscores our unwavering commitment to the electrical industry. Investment in these successful scholarship programs help make a meaningful impact on the lives of hard-working tradespeople and strengthen the community of professionals needed to support global economic, energy and infrastructure transformation,” said Sean Grasby, Wesco’s senior and general manager of U.S. Construction.