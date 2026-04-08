DWC Opens 169,000-Sq-Ft Houston Hub as Gulf Coast Cable Demand Surges

Distributor Wire & Cable (DWC), a Denver-based master distributor of specialty wire and cable, opened a new 169,000-sq-ft cable distribution center (CDC) in the Houston, TX, metro area, expanding capacity to support the region's fast-growing energy and infrastructure markets.

For electrical distributors serving Gulf Coast projects, specialty cable has become one of the hardest materials to source on schedule. Tightening project timelines and constrained supply chains have turned what was once a routine specialty cable order into a competitive advantage.

The Houston hub brings inventory closer to electrical distributors across a 250-mile radius, with same-day and next-day delivery available. Deep, job-ready stock, including VNTC and XLP/PVC tray cable, instrumentation cable, and copper building wire, means distributors can pull exactly what a job requires without tying up capital in reel stock they may not move.

“Every expansion we make comes back to the same question: does this make our distributor's life easier? Houston is the Mecca of wire and cable, and the people who sell here demand a level of service that matches the scale of what they're quoting,” said Travis Williams, CEO of DWC, in the press release. “We came to give this market deep inventory, cut-to-length capabilities, no minimums and same-day shipping. Specialty cable should be the simplest line on the bill of materials, not the one causing the most stress. That's what this facility is built to deliver.”

DWC said in the press release that it continues to offer precision cut-to-length orders, striping and dyeing services, and its signature no cut charges, no reel charges, and no order minimums.

“We've got a team here that is genuinely obsessed with creating exceptional experiences for customers,” said Jeremy Rush, CDC Manager of the new Houston facility, in the press release. “Getting product out the door fast, getting it right every time and making specialty cable the easiest part of our distributor's day instead of the hardest. That's what we come to work for. The Gulf Coast deserves a world-class specialty wire and cable buying experience, and we're committed to delivering it,"

Effective April 9, 2026, the Houston CDC in Missouri City, TX mis fully operational; its doors are open and ready to serve electrical distributors throughout the Gulf Coast region to place specialty cable orders for their biggest projects.