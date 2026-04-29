Sonepar Earns 5-Star Employer Award from VETS Indexes & Vetted Employer Status

Sonepar, Charleston, SC, has been recognized as a 5 Star Employer in the 2026 VETS Indexes Employer Awards and has separately been honored as a 2026-2027 Vetted Employer. These distinct awards recognize the organization's strong commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.

“Being named a top employer for veterans is an honor and a responsibility we take seriously,” said Rob Taylor, president of Sonepar Americas, in the press release. “Veterans, reservists and military spouses bring leadership, adaptability and a mission driven mindset that make our teams stronger. We are committed to creating an environment where they can build long term, meaningful careers and continue to make an impact.”

As part of Sonepar’s larger commitment to the military community, the company has established partnerships with more than 25 military-focused organizations, including Disabled American Veterans (DAV), RecruitMilitary and the Bob Woodruff Foundation. Sonepar’s Military and Veterans Employee Resource Group (MERGE) offers associates a network within the company for career development and camaraderie.

“These awards belong to our teams across all our U.S. operating companies, our leadership, and the members of Sonepar’s MERGE employee resource group, who continue to show up for veterans and military families every day,” said Chris Miles, Military & Veteran Relations manager. “Their commitment ensures that military‑connected talent don’t just find jobs at Sonepar USA — they build careers, feel valued, and have room to grow.”

As part of Sonepar’s signature Bright Lights Brighter FuturesTM program, the electrical distributor will also be partnering with PSG Energy Services, Acuity Brands and Cooper Lighting Solutions to provide free LED lighting upgrades to Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) posts throughout the U.S. in 2026.

“Sonepar has demonstrated meaningful and measurable support for veterans and the military-connected community through its commitment to building opportunities for those who served,” said Nicholas Antaki, president of VETS Indexes, in the press release. “Employers like Sonepar continue to set the standard and help drive the future of veteran employment forward.”

VETS Indexes recognized participating organizations across the following award levels: 5 Star Employer, 4 Star Employer, 3 Star Employer, and Recognized Employer. Awards were announced at the Employing U.S. Vets Conference. The in-depth survey and recognition program analyzes employers' policies, practices, and outcomes across five categories: veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring, veteran employee development and retention, veteran-inclusive policies and culture, support for members of the National Guard and Reserves, and military spouse/family support.

To earn Vetted Employer status from Vetted Employers llc, organizations must meet or exceed key benchmarks in the Vetted Checkup Survey, which measures the most important factors related to employing the military-connected community.