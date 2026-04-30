Champion's Haag Named Finalist in Ernst & Young 2026 Entrepreneur of the Year Competition

The program honors entrepreneurs whose innovations drive economic growth and help shape the future of business. An independent panel of judges selected finalists based on their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, company growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.

“Being named an Entrepreneur Of The Year finalist is a meaningful honor, and I see it as recognition of the people who have built Champion Fiberglass alongside me,” said Haag in the press release. “From starting the company in 1988 to rebuilding after significant challenges, including a fire in 2016, the goal has always been to deliver exceptional service, create a company where people can contribute and feel valued, innovate, and help move the industry forward.

“I am especially grateful to our employees, customers and manufacturer rep agency partners who have trusted Champion Fiberglass and supported the growth of the business. The company is built on serving customers with the highest-quality products and customer satisfaction available in our industry. Our employees have truly helped shape a service-oriented, “family” culture, unified around a common goal. Whether producing conduit on the line or consulting on a sale or installation, they are inspired by our slogan, “Do More,” each striving in their roles to go above and beyond for customers and each other.”