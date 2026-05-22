Rexel Renews NASCAR Partnership for 2027 Season

Legacy Motor Club, Statesville, NC, renewed and expanded its partnership with Rexel USA for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season. Building on a successful 2026 debut, Rexel becomes an official partner of Legacy Motor Club expanding a commitment that began ahead of the current race season.

Rexel will serve as the primary on the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE — driven by John Hunter Nemechek — for multiple races in the 2027 season. Additionally, Rexel is part of Legacy Motor Club 's premium hospitality program throughout the season, hosting employees, vendors and guests at the track.

"Rexel has been an incredible partner and we appreciate their belief in what we're building here at Legacy Motor Club. Their willingness to grow this relationship before our first season together is even complete speaks for itself," said Jimmie Johnson, owner of Legacy Motor Club, in the press release.

Rexel first joined the Club ahead of the 2026 season and is slated to serve as the primary on the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE for the Aug. 15 race at Richmond Raceway, as well as an associate partner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October. The decision to expand before that first season ended speaks to the alignment both organizations found early in the partnership.

“Legacy’s values and our values align really well,” said Roger Little, CEO, Rexel USA, in the press release. “This relationship goes beyond a sticker on the side of a car — this is a partnership.”

Kevin Gustin, VP of Marketing, Rexel USA, added, “Legacy Motor Club has been an outstanding partner, and we’re excited to deepen our commitment in 2027 as we continue creating memorable experiences for our customers and industry partners.”

The partnership will continue to come to life across paint schemes, exclusive hospitality opportunities and branded content across Legacy Motor Club's platforms.

Fans can catch the No. 42 Rexel Toyota Camry XSE on track Saturday, Aug. 15 at Richmond Raceway at 7 p.m. EST. Coverage provided by USA Network, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

Rexel USA gors to market under various banner and trade names, including Rexel, Rexel Automation, Gexpro, Mayer, Talley, Platt Electric Supply and Revere Electric Supply. In addition to an online store, Rexel USA has a distribution network of over 450 warehouse storefront locations throughout the U.S.