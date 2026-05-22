Mayer Opens “Raise the Flag” Fundraising Campaign in Support of Folds of Honor

Mayer Electric Supply, Birmingham, AL, in partnership with The Rexel Foundation, announced the launch of its 2026 “Raise the Flag” fundraising campaign, an open, community-wide initiative inviting employees, vendor partners, customers and the general public to contribute in support of Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the families of fallen or disabled U.S. military service members and first responders.

Kicking off on Memorial Day, the “Raise the Flag” campaign is designed to rally broad participation and maximize impact through collective giving. Contributions will be accepted throughout the campaign, with funds raised presented to Folds of Honor at the 2026 Mayer Gala on Oct. 21 at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, TN.

“At Mayer, giving back is more than a value — it’s who we are,” said Pat Daley, president of Mayer and senior VP of Rexel USA, in the press release. “As a veteran, this mission is especially meaningful to me. The ‘Raise the Flag’ campaign is an opportunity for everyone, including our employees, partners, customers and the public, to come together and support families who have sacrificed so much. Folds of Honor is creating life-changing opportunities, and we are proud to stand alongside them.”

Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of U.S. military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled in the line of duty. The scholarships support private school tuition and tutoring for students in grades K-12, as well as higher education, including college, technical and trade schools and postgraduate degrees.

Since its founding in 2007, the organization has awarded nearly 73,000 scholarships totaling more than $340 million across all 50 states.

“We are deeply grateful for Mayer’s commitment to our mission and for opening this campaign to such a broad community of supporters,” said Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, CEO and co-founder of Folds of Honor, in the press release. “When organizations invite others to stand with them, it multiplies the impact and helps us reach even more families who need our support.”

The campaign builds on the success of Mayer’s inaugural gala in 2025, which raised funds for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL.

The “Raise the Flag” campaign will run through the fall, culminating around Veterans Day as Mayer celebrates the impact of its collective fundraising efforts.

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