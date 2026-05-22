CES Training Program Helps Electricians Get CEU Credits

With industry projections from Fortune showing more than 300,000 electricians will be needed over the next decade in the United States and Forbes indicating approximately 80,000 current unfilled roles, the shortage is already affecting communities like Young Harris, GA. For 25 years, the City Electric Supply (CES) branch in this community has built lasting relationships with electricians and contractors while investing in the future of the trade as the only electrical distributor in Young Harris and the neighboring towns of Hayesville, Murphy, and Robbinsville.

“There are a lot of older electricians retiring in Young Harris, and we’re seeing a need for younger folks to join the trade,” said Branch Manager Ken Booe, in the press release, who helped open the branch and has seen the shift in the local workforce first-hand. “It’s a priority for us to invest in the future of the electrical industry.”

This mission was on full display at CES Young Harris’ 10th annual one-day electrical license renewal training, which welcomed nearly 70 customers, partners and students — including non-electricians — from Georgia and North Carolina.

The program launched in 2016 after Booe saw electricians struggling to complete Continuing Education (CE) requirements alongside demanding schedules, which led him to create a practical one-day course.

“Many of our customers are balancing family and work while trying to find time to complete their CE requirements,” said Booe. “Our one-day, eight-hour class gives them the chance to learn, have face-to-face time with vendors and engage with others in the trade.”

“I’ve come to six of the 10 training events held here at CES Young Harris,” said Victor Benn, owner and electrician at Cherokee County Builders. “Before this training, I had to go out of the area, so finding this local class was really nice. They make it enjoyable, and I look forward to coming each year to get my CEUs and see how my friends are doing.”

CES Atlanta Regional Manager Buddy Blanton is proud of the program’s broader impact on supporting both current and future electricians. “I talked with several customers, and they told me how CES Young Harris goes above and beyond to make sure their training needs are met,” said Blanton. “I think it’s successful because of how the training is tailored at the state level; it helps ensure everyone walks away feeling supported, no matter where they’re from — even those who aren’t electricians but are interested in or exploring the industry.”

Additionally, Booe established a relationship with the local high school to support future trade professionals. Reflecting this commitment, Booe invited trade program students and instructors to attend CES Young Harris’ 25th anniversary celebration.

Charles Floyd — the licensed electrician and certified instructor who teaches the annual CE training — brought 11 students and two teachers to the event, giving them a firsthand look at the industry and a chance to connect with vendors and company leadership.

“Georgia has realized we’re growing and short on skilled labor,” said Floyd in the press release. “There’s a shortage of electricians, carpenters, plumbers and many other skilled trades. We need to introduce trades to these kids at an early age. We need to show them they can make a living and have a successful career without taking on four years of college debt.”

The students, who participate in building and donating Habitat for Humanity homes, had the opportunity to talk to vendors about future collaborations and product donations. Floyd also connected with R.T. Smith, vice president of operations, regarding future support for students.

Beyond introducing the trades to students, CES Young Harris also partners with the Cherokee Nation on the Reservation with Oconaluftee Job Corps and Tri County Community College to bring hands-on training to aspiring electricians.

As opportunities in the electrical industry grow nationwide, CES Young Harris said in the press release that it’s showing what’s possible when local businesses invest in their communities and the next generation of skilled trades professionals.