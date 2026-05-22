Win With Winsupply Program Launches for 2026 NASCAR Season

The partnership is rooted in a connection that runs deeper than a logo on a race car. The race car’s driver, Andrew Patterson, grew up around the trades, with his family working in the plumbing and HVAC industry in the Dayton area. Local distributors and small businesses were a fixture of his upbringing, and that background follows him to the No. 32 Chevrolet, where he'll represent a company built on the exact same foundation.

“Our partnership with Jordan Anderson Racing and Andrew Patterson is more than just a sponsorship; it’s a natural fit,” said Rob Ferguson, president, Local Company Group in the press release. “As the son of one of our most loyal customers, Andrew grew up in the trades, giving him a real-world connection to the grit and dedication it takes to succeed in this business. We’re excited to bring that energy to the track and show our unwavering support for the pros who keep our communities running every single day.”

As part of the Win with Winsupply program, throughout the 2026 season, Winsupply's local companies will have the opportunity to bring owners, employees and customers to select race weekends as part of a hospitality program built around real access, including garage tours, driver meet-and-greets, pit box seating and VIP credentials. The program gives Winsupply's entrepreneurs a platform to reward top contractors, incentivize sales performance and build the kind of relationships that drive lasting business.

Winsupply will carry branding on the No. 32 Chevrolet during the following race weekends: Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 23 in North Carolina

San Diego Road Course on June 20 in California

Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 18 in Tennessee

Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 3 in Nevada

Phoenix Raceway on Oct. 17 in Arizona

Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 7 in Florida

"We couldn't be more proud of the maturity and speed Andrew has shown so far this season. The growth we've seen from him has been impressive," said team owner Jordan Anderson. "Having Winsupply on the No. 32 with him just makes this even more special. Getting to host their Winsupply local companies at the racetrack and build those relationships in person is what this program is really about for us. and I truly feel like this is just the start of something big."

Patterson joined the team at Jordan Anderson Racing in 2021 as an intern. This is his second year driving in this race series. “I'm passionate about the trades and the people in them, the local business owners, the contractors, the folks who show up every day and put in the work,” he said in the release. "I grew up with a local Winsupply logo on my race car, and to now have them on the No. 32 almost 10 years later is pretty surreal. To be able to represent all of them out on the racetrack and bring them into this sport in a real way means everything to me."

All six races can be seen on The CW and heard live on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio. For the full team schedule and more information, visit www.jordanandersonracing.com.

Winsupply is a family of companies that includes more than 680 wholesalers across the United States; service companies for business support and sourcing; and Winsupply Inc.