ACES Partners with Milwaukee Tool for Interactive Demo Day

Atlantic Coast Electric Supply (ACES), Summerville, SC, and Milwaukee Tool recently hosted the Milwaukee Power Play Demo Day at the company's Summerville, SC, branch, bringing together electrical contractors, project managers, apprentices and industry professionals for an interactive, hands-on tool experience unlike a traditional product demonstration.

Held on May 27 from 7 am – 1 pm, the event welcomed more than 40 attendees from across the Charleston market and featured live demonstrations of Milwaukee's latest M18 FUEL and FORCE LOGIC solutions. Customers had the opportunity to operate the tools themselves using real job-site materials, including steel, strut, threaded rod and conduit, allowing them to experience product performance firsthand.

In addition to the live demonstrations, attendees enjoyed breakfast and lunch, networked with Milwaukee and ACES representatives, and participated in hourly door prize drawings featuring Milwaukee products. The giveaways added energy throughout the day and contributed to the strong customer engagement seen across all demo stations.

Unlike traditional product presentations, the event was designed to encourage participation, allowing customers to cut, bend, thread, and operate the equipment themselves while working directly with Milwaukee Tool representatives. Stafford Smith, Milwaukee territory representative said in the press release, “The Milwaukee Power Play Demo Day was a great success. It was a fun, high-energy day with strong turnout, and it was great seeing customers get hands-on with the some of the new Milwaukee tools and see the power and performance for themselves.”