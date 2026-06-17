Mayer Electric to Become NASCAR Sponsor for 2027 Racing Season

Mayer Electric Supply, Birmingham, AL, will partner with Legacy Motor Club, for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season. The partnership builds on Legacy’s existing relationship with Rexel USA, Mayer’s parent company.

According to the press release, Mayer will serve as the primary partner on the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE — driven by John Hunter Nemechek — at Talladega Superspeedway in Oct. 2027. The race holds special significance for Mayer, whose roots run deep in the surrounding region.

“Talladega is an iconic track just down the road from Mayer’s roots, which makes this especially meaningful for our team,” said Pat Daley, Mayer Electric’s president, in the press release. “Seeing the Mayer and Legacy Motor Club car race there with John Hunter Nemechek behind the wheel is a real source of pride and a great way to showcase the strength and momentum of the Mayer brand.”

“Mayer has spent nearly a century earning the trust of its customers, and that kind of track record means something,” said Jimmie Johnson, co-owner of Legacy Motor Club, in the release. “Bringing them to Talladega — one of the most storied tracks in this sport — is the right stage for this partnership. We’re proud to have Mayer on the No. 42 and excited to keep building on what we’ve already started with the Rexel family.”