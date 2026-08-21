Prysmian to Invest $1 Billion in U.S. Factories, Creating 600 New Jobs

Prysmian, Highland Heights, KY, recently announced an investment of more than $1 billion in three U.S. sites in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The press release said this investment is part of Prysmian’s global commitment to more than double its domestic optical cable and fiber capacity – including the glass preforming stage – and create 600 manufacturing jobs in the United States.

More than $1 billion of this North American investment will go to Prysmian’s Claremont, NC, campus, doubling the size of the fiber manufacturing facility onsite and expanding the optical cable plant there as well. In Jackson, TN, $100 million will double the capacity of its optical cable facility; and $80 million will go to Lexington, SC, to expand its optical cable capabilities.

Prysmian North America CEO, Andrea Pirondini, said in the press release, “This investment demonstrates our commitment to supporting the growth of the U.S. demand for advanced digital solutions. We are one of just three U.S. manufacturers of fiber and optical cables, and now we are committing more than a billion dollars to new innovative solutions and transformational capacity growth.”

Here’s a state-by-state look at the investments, totaling $1.25 billion and delivering up to 600 new jobs:

Claremont, NC Fiber Operations Plant

$1.02 billion, 300 jobs

Prysmian will invest more than $1 billion in the Claremont Campus to more than double the company's U.S. fiber optic production capacity, including the glass preform and fiber manufacturing processes. The investment is expected to create 300 new jobs to support growing demand for advanced connectivity solutions across the United States.

Claremont, NC Cable Operations Plant

$48 million, 85 jobs

In addition to the fiber facility investment, Prysmian will invest approximately $48 million in its optical cable manufacturing operations, also located on the Claremont Campus. The project will add 85 new jobs in the optical cable plant over the next two years, increase production capacity, and strengthen Prysmian’s ability to support the rapid expansion of data center infrastructure across the United States.

Jackson, TN

$100 million, 100 jobs

Prysmian will invest approximately $100 million in its Jackson, TN,facility, doubling its current footprint. The expansion is expected to create 100 new jobs while increasing production capacity of loose-tube and drop optical fiber cables to meet accelerating customer demand.

Lexington, SC

$80 million, 130 jobs

Prysmian will invest approximately $80 million in its Lexington, SC, facility to expand manufacturing capacity of FlexRibbon fiber optic cable and support continued market growth. The project is expected to create 130 new jobs by 2030 and further strengthen Prysmian's domestic manufacturing network.

The capacity expansion and related agreements build on Prysmian’s strong position in the data center construction market, where the company already supports both digital and energy connections. They also mark an important step into the “inside” data center space, bringing Prysmian’s premium fiber and cable solutions closer to where data is processed and delivered.

These trends are expected to drive significant growth as companies modernize infrastructure to improve data performance and energy efficiency, adapt to AI-driven changes in data center design, and increase fiber density. Prysmian is excited to put its fiber technology expertise and U.S. manufacturing footprint to work for customers in this expansive market.