Grainger to Service Pacific Northwest with New Oregon Distribution Center

Grainger recently opened its Northwest Distribution Center in Gresham, OR. The facility represents a significant investment for Grainger in both the Gresham community and the broader Pacific Northwest.

"The Northwest Distribution Center is an important addition to Grainger's supply chain network, enabling us to provide customers across the Pacific Northwest with faster, more efficient access to the products and services they need to keep operations running," said Kristi Braverman, Group VP - Distribution Operations at Grainger, in the press release. "We're proud to invest in this community, create local employment opportunities and strengthen our ability to support businesses and institutions throughout the region."

Grainger has served customers in Oregon since 1945 and today employs 240 team members across the state. Located about 16 miles from Portland, the Northwest Distribution Center expands the company's operational footprint in the Pacific Northwest and supports continued regional growth. The 550,000-sq-ft facility creates approximately 150 new jobs, enhances distribution capabilities and reflects Grainger's long-term commitment to investing in the communities where customers and team members live and work.