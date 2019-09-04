Skip navigation

Channels of Distribution Webinar Just a Week Away!

It will be a great webinar for newcomers to the electrical market and for industry veterans who need a quick review of all the new competitors in the electrical market.

ChampionFiberglass_logo_CMYK_white_box 002_cropped.jpgClick here to join us on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2PM ET for an exclusive live webinar, sponsored by Champion Fiberglass.

In this 45-minute webinar sponsored by Champion Fiberglass, Jim Lucy, Electrical Wholesaling’s Content Director, will show electrical distributors, independent manufacturers’ reps and electrical manufacturers how to use EW’s Electrical Pyramid to analyze new competition and channels of distribution. The webinar will provide market intelligence on the online and brick-and mortar competitors now attempting to establish themselves in the electrical products channel, and present sure-fire marketing strategies attendees can use to compete with them.

