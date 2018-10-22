Menu
DISC Forecasts +3.5% Electrical Industry Growth for 2019

If you would like to purchase sales forecasts at the local level for your 2019 market planning, contact DISC Corp.'s Herm Isenstein at [email protected] or (203) 799-3673.

EW’s September “Times & Trends” editorial had some inaccurate data regarding the DISC Corp.’s 2019 Electrical Industry Forecast. Herm Isenstein, the electrical industry’s leading economist, is forecasting growth of +3.5% in 2019 and +5.8% growth in 2018.

The EW article incorrectly stated that DISC saw industry sales dropping by a point in 2019. At the time the editorial was published there was about a point difference in DISC’s 2018 and 2019 forecasts. We should have included DISC’s forecast for the percent change for each year and not just the difference in the two forecasts.

Herm will be providing more details on DISC’s 2019 electrical industry forecast in EW’s November issue. If you would like to purchase sales forecasts at the local level for your 2019 market planning, contact Herm at [email protected] or (203) 799-3673.

