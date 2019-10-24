IMARK Recognizes Top Performers

IMARK Electrical, Bowie, MD, recognized several member companies and suppliers for distinguished performance in 2018-2019 during its recent annual meeting on Oct. 21.

The distributor members listed below were recognized (based on objective criteria tracked by IMARK HQ) for their effective implementation of IMARK marketing and training programs and their support of IMARK preferred suppliers. Winning member companies were designated in three categories (up to $20 Million, $20 to $50 Million, $50 Million-plus).



DISTRIBUTOR MEMBER AWARDS

Member(s) of the Year. Dickman Supply, Sidney, OH; Inline Electric Supply Co., Huntsville, AL; Electric Supply Inc., Tampa, FL; and Elliott Electric Supply Inc., Nacogdoches, TX.

Purchasing Power Award. Montana Datacom Inc., Long Island City, NY; HESCO, Doraville, GA; and Sequel Electrical Supply, Meridian, MS.

Marketing Program Excellence. F&M Electrical Supply Co., Danbury, CT; Mars Electric Co., Mayfield Village, OH; and Mayer Electric Supply, Birmingham, AL.

Gainshare Achievement. Gordon Electric Supply, Kankakee, IL; NEDCO Supply, Las Vegas, NV; and Winsupply, Dayton, OH.

SUPPLIER AWARDS

IMARK Group also recognized the following supplier companies for distinguished performance in 2018-2019. The IMARK preferred suppliers listed below were recognized based on the results of a member ranking process, their effective implementation of IMARK marketing, communications, training programs, IMARK program execution and their support of IMARK members. Winning companies were designated in three relative size categories (A, AA, AAA) with “A” being relatively smaller companies and “AAA” being relatively larger.

Supplier(s) of the Year. Klein Tools, Lincolnshire, IL; Arlington Industries, Scranton, PA; and Legrand/Pass & Seymour and Wiremold, Solvay, NY.

Excellence in Marketing Program Execution. NICOR, Albuquerque, NM; Broan-NuTone, Hartford, WI; Acuity Brands, Conyers, GA.

Excellence in Marketing and Communications. Intermatic, Spring Grove, IL; Ideal Industries, Sycamore, IL; and Leviton Manufacturing Co., Melville, NY.

Excellence in Service and Support. Greenlee, Rockford, IL; RAB Lighting, Northvale, NJ; (Tie) Acuity Brands, Conyers, GA and Appleton & O-Z/Gedney, Rosemont, IL.

Excellence in Service and Support (Wire, Cable and Conduit). Encore Wire Corp., McKinney, TX.

Excellence in Sales Leadership. ILSCO, Cincinnati, OH; NSi Industries, Huntersville, NC; and Southwire, Carrollton, GA.