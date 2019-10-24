Skip navigation
Menu
Award Winners Getty_Mykyta Dolmatov.jpg Getty / Mykyta Dolmatov
News

IMARK Recognizes Top Performers

Congratulations to the winners of this year's IMARK Awards for Distinguished Performance.

IMARK Electrical, Bowie, MD, recognized several member companies and suppliers for distinguished performance in 2018-2019 during its recent annual meeting on Oct. 21.
The distributor members listed below were recognized (based on objective criteria tracked by IMARK HQ) for their effective implementation of IMARK marketing and training programs and their support of IMARK preferred suppliers. Winning member companies were designated in three categories (up to $20 Million, $20 to $50 Million, $50 Million-plus). 
 

DISTRIBUTOR MEMBER AWARDS

Member(s) of the Year. Dickman Supply, Sidney, OH; Inline Electric Supply Co., Huntsville, AL; Electric Supply Inc., Tampa, FL; and Elliott Electric Supply Inc., Nacogdoches, TX.
Purchasing Power Award. Montana Datacom Inc., Long Island City, NY; HESCO, Doraville, GA; and Sequel Electrical Supply, Meridian, MS.
Marketing Program Excellence. F&M Electrical Supply Co., Danbury, CT; Mars Electric Co., Mayfield Village, OH; and Mayer Electric Supply, Birmingham, AL.
Gainshare Achievement. Gordon Electric Supply, Kankakee, IL; NEDCO Supply, Las Vegas, NV; and Winsupply, Dayton, OH.

 

SUPPLIER AWARDS

IMARK Group also recognized the following supplier companies for distinguished performance in 2018-2019. The IMARK preferred suppliers listed below were recognized based on the results of a member ranking process, their effective implementation of IMARK marketing, communications, training programs, IMARK program execution and their support of IMARK members. Winning companies were designated in three relative size categories (A, AA, AAA) with “A” being relatively smaller companies and “AAA” being relatively larger. 
 Supplier(s) of the Year. Klein Tools, Lincolnshire, IL; Arlington Industries, Scranton, PA; and Legrand/Pass & Seymour and Wiremold, Solvay, NY.
Excellence in Marketing Program Execution. NICOR, Albuquerque, NM; Broan-NuTone, Hartford, WI; Acuity Brands, Conyers, GA.
Excellence in Marketing and Communications. Intermatic, Spring Grove, IL; Ideal Industries, Sycamore, IL; and Leviton Manufacturing Co., Melville, NY.
Excellence in Service and Support. Greenlee, Rockford, IL; RAB Lighting, Northvale, NJ; (Tie) Acuity Brands, Conyers, GA and Appleton & O-Z/Gedney, Rosemont, IL.
Excellence in Service and Support (Wire, Cable and Conduit). Encore Wire Corp., McKinney, TX.
Excellence in Sales Leadership. ILSCO, Cincinnati, OH; NSi Industries, Huntersville, NC; and Southwire, Carrollton, GA.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Biben Co to Rep Nicor_1025.jpg
Biben Sales Corp. to Rep NICOR
Oct 24, 2019
Sungrow featured image courtesy Sungrow.jpg
Sungrow to Supply Energy Storage System for MA Storage Portfolio
Oct 21, 2019
renewables.jpg
Study Finds That Solar PV Manufacturers Look Towards Smart Solutions
Oct 21, 2019
Univ of Calif featured image .jpg
University of California Riverside and ACC Seek LEED Gold Certification for New Project
Oct 21, 2019