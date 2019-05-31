Littelfuse Announces Global Survey Results on Electrical Safety Awareness

Littelfuse, Inc., Des Plaines, IL, recently published a survey on electrical safety in facilities. Conducted earlier this year, the global survey found that while most workers feel arc-flash mitigation is a priority in their workplace, only half have completed a risk assessment to identify hazardous areas. Of the facilities completing a risk assessment, 75% have equipment rated at high risk of more than 8 calories/cm2. The calorie rating determines the required minimum arc-flash protection clothing workers must wear to protect themselves. To put that in perspective, the onset of second-degree burns may occur at 1.2 calories/cm2.

The survey reveals a need for increased safety awareness. Many facilities fail to conduct an arc-flash hazard assessment, provide safety training, and implement engineering controls to mitigate risk. The survey finds:

79% agree that arc-flash mitigation is a priority at their workplace; however, 1 in 3 workers have experienced an arc-flash event

Arc-flash assessments were completed at 66% of the facilities surveyed. Of the facilities that completed an assessment, 77% also report having equipment at high risk — rated more than 8 calories/cm 2

85% are familiar with National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 70E, Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace, but only 40% are familiar with the 2018 edition of the NFPA 70E Hierarchy of Controls

Nearly 25% of overall respondents said they have never received safety training at their workplace

“Electrical incidents contribute to a substantial number of worker injuries and fatalities,” said Peter Kim, vice president and general manager, Littelfuse Industrial Business Unit, in the press release. “Conducting an arc-flash risk assessment is an important first step to ensure the safety of workers. We conducted this survey to identify gaps in electrical safety and pinpoint additional training needs.”

Click here to download the full article including the survey findings.