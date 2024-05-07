 Rexel to Acquire Talley Inc.

Rexel USA, Dallas, has entered into an agreement to acquire Talley Inc., a distributor of wireless infrastructure products, services and solutions in the United States. This strategic acquisition marks Rexel USA’s entry into the growing telecommunications market and sets the stage for the development of a national data communications segment. Quite a few of the manufacturers on Talley's line card (see below) are also major players in the electrical market.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Talley provides network infrastructure products to a diverse client base that includes mobile network operators, network installers, infrastructure operators and end users throughout the U.S. With an expected revenue of approximately $360 million in 2024, Talley operates 11 warehouses and employs over 300 professionals.

Rexel USA plans to operate Talley as a specialty business unit, leveraging the full strength of Talley’s brand and people. According to the press release, the acquisition of Talley offers strategic benefits for Rexel USA:

• Acquisition of an industry-leading company on a national scale

• Entry into the growing telecom market, laying the groundwork for a future national datacom segment

• Access to an extensive network of top-tier data communications suppliers and their product portfolios

• Complements Rexel USA’s electrified solutions by capitalizing on connectivity and digitalization megatrends

• Access to a blue-chip customer base of mobile network operators, leading telecom companies and installers

• Exposure to high-growth verticals such as in-building wireless, private LTE, and future waves of wireless technology.

The completion of this transaction is subject to U.S. antitrust approval and customary closing conditions and is expected to close in June.

Roger Little, CEO of Rexel USA, said in the press release, "The acquisition of Talley marks a significant milestone for Rexel as we solidify our position in the U.S. communications industry by acquiring a clear leader. This strategic move aligns with our mission to accelerate electrification and deliver innovative, sustainable energy solutions. We recognize the pivotal role of communications infrastructure as a natural complement to our electrifying solutions and a crucial enabler for a connected, smart, and sustainable future. We are truly impressed by the quality and reputation of Talley’s team, and we are excited about our partnership as we work together to take both businesses to new heights."

Mark Talley, CEO of Talley Inc., said in the release, “We are excited to join Rexel, a leader in the electrical distribution industry. Maintaining the Talley brand and culture, alongside and as a part of the Rexel brand and culture, will create strategic value for our customers, suppliers, communities and stakeholders.”

Gary Rabishaw and Mike Strupe at Intrepid Investment Bankers LLC served as financial advisor and Joel Weinstein, Richard Sweet and Michelle Mabugat at Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger LLP served as legal counsel to Talley on the transaction. Sara Garcia Duran, Christopher Barbuto and Jocelyne E. Kelly at Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to Rexel USA.

