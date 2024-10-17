Zekelman Announces Joint Venture with Maverick Pipe

Zekelman Industries, Chicago, announced a joint venture with Maverick Pipe. Through the joint venture, Zekelman will expand its offering of strut channel, PVC conduit and PVC fence products under its “Made in USA” banner.

Maverick Pipe, founded in 2021 by Scott Johnson, operates out of a facility in Rantoul, IL, that produces UL-listed PVC pipe and strut channel in the marketplace.

“We’re excited about this joint venture and new relationship,” said Barry Zekelman, executive chairman and CEO of Zekelman Industries, in the press release. “This partnership will allow our electrical division to better serve our key accounts in the central United States.”

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for our Maverick crew as we join forces with the Zekelman team,” added Scott Johnson, CEO of Maverick Pipe, in the press release. “This partnership not only enhances our capabilities but also amplifies our ability to innovate and deliver products and value to our customers. The future is bright, and we can’t wait to embark on this journey together.”

In addition to the existing Maverick Pipe factory in Rantoul, IL, the joint venture has purchased and will operate a resin mixing and extrusion factory in Richmond, KY. The facility will manufacture Maverick Pipe branded products.