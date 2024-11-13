Sonepar’s 2024 Acquisitions to Bring In $2 Billion in Additional Sales

It has been a transformative year for Sonepar as it continues to focus on strategic growth. Its acquisition growth alone in 2024 consists of seven companies representing over $2 billion in additional revenue, approximately 1,700 new associates and 89 new branches. And since 2021, Sonepar has closed 21 acquisitions in North America.

Rob Taylor, president of Sonepar Americas, said in the press release, “Each acquisition is carefully considered, and we look to partner with the best local and regional distributors, which share our values and desire to grow. We truly believe that acquisitions are a strategic partnership that benefits all parties. We work closely with the leadership of companies we engage with to understand what makes them a success, with the goal of enhancing the local go-to-market approach and culture with significant investment and new capabilities. This strategy will continue to be an important focus for Sonepar across the Americas.”

Philippe Delpech, president & CEO of Sonepar, added in the release, “North America is our largest market, where Sonepar leads in building and industrial verticals serving customers with a best-in-class level of service. With $36 billion in sales in 2023, Sonepar is the world leader in B2B electrical distribution of products and services, deploying a global automated supply chain and a proprietary omnichannel digital platform called Spark.

“We welcome the more than 1,700 associates who joined the Sonepar family through these seven acquisitions and are already working on combining our strengths for the benefit of customers, suppliers and associates.”

As part of all this growth, has added numerous automated distribution centers and significantly increased its density branch network, now serving every state province and territory in North America out of 548 total branches. It has also added new service offerings like panel shop design and assembly capabilities, and expanded expertise and product offerings in the solar and EV, industrial, broadband and utility segments.

Sonepar’s digital solutions such as Spark and the Digital Job Center are best-in-class, offering customers a seamless digital experience.