EPCO and PDU Cables Sold to Private-Equity Firm

Engineered Products Co. (EPCO), Minnetonka, MN, and PDU Cables, also headquartered in Minnetonka, were acquired by Windjammer Capital a national private equity investment firm focused on control equity investments in middle-market businesses, in partnership with management and the Lee family. Terms of the transaction, which closed in August, were not disclosed.

Founded by Peter Lee and Duncan Lee, the companies have supported the electrical industry since 1976. EPCO has supplied electrical distributors and contractors with standard and unique consumables such as temporary lighting fixtures, prefabricated wiring whips, temporary power products, splice kits, heat shrink tubing and grounding bonding products for commercial, industrial, residential and agriculture buildings.

PDU Cables provides mission-critical, specialized power cable solutions for data centers, ensuring continuous power supply in “can’t fail” environments. “As a market-leading provider of critical components to data centers, PDU Cables is ready to meet accelerated demand driven by AI, IoT, connected devices and continued cloud computing proliferation,” said Ryan Pertz, managing director at Windjammer, in the press release. “PDU is well positioned to support this market growth in its core power cabling segment, with opportunity to grow the company’s addressable market through adjacent products and services, both organically and via M&A.”

“PDU Cables has a long history of serving our electrical contractor and owner/operator customers with rapid turnaround times and ease of install,” added Troy Peterson, CEO of PDU Cables and EPCO, in the press release. “We chose Windjammer as a partner in order to continue meeting the highest standards of our customers and scale our business to meet the market demands.”

Duncan Lee, one of the family founders, said in the release, “PDU Cables and EPCO have grown tremendously over the past decade, and we’re excited for the companies to partner with Windjammer to accelerate growth and enter new adjacent product segments.”

PDU Cables promotes itself as the leading provider of quick-turn, custom-configured power cabling solutions delivering power to the racks within data centers. Its cable systems are custom tailored to each data center’s unique electrical design and are 100% U/L tested to ensure high reliability. Having served the data center market since 1981 with more than 7,000 installations, PDU Cables says it’s a trusted supplier to electrical contractors, colocation owner/operators, hyperscalers and enterprise customers. The company’s cable products serve a wide range of data center use cases and are flexible to accommodate the changing power requirements as server rack densities increase rapidly.

Citizens JMP Securities, LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Windjammer, and Kirkland & Ellis provided legal counsel. Baird acted as financial advisor and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP acted as legal counsel to PDU Cables and EPCO.