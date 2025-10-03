Legrand Acquires Avtron Power Solutions in the United States to Bolster Data Center Business

Legrand acquired Avtron Power Solutions, a manufacturer of load banks and power quality solutions for data centers and other critical applications.

Based in Cleveland, Ohio (USA), Avtron is a global provider of load banks and power quality solutions that serve a wide range of high-growth markets like data centers, where reliable delivery of power is required. The company is expected to generate nearly $350 million in revenue in 2025, employs 600 people and operates five manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. It focuses on delivering solutions for data centers, health-care facilities, renewable energy applications and industrial manufacturing sites to ensure that critical power is available when it’s needed by customers worldwide.

According to the press release, Avtron generates nearly half of its revenue from data centers. It also said in the release that it had launched a portfolio of load banks, including increasingly popular liquid- cooled options designed to keep up with the demands of high-density AI loads in data centers.

With over 70% of its revenue generated in the United States, this acquisition significantly strengthens Legrand’s presence in energy transition-related solutions, particularly in fast-growing verticals such as datacenters grey room, microgrids, and healthcare. With an enterprise value of $1.125 billion, the terms of this acquisition comply with the Group’s financial criteria in terms of valuation multiples and value creation.

Benoît Coquart, Legrand’s CEO said in the release, “We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Avtron Power Solutions, the global leader in load banks. In line with our Ambition 2030 plan, this transaction marks a strategic step forward in the energy transition space, particularly in datacenters which already accounted for 24% of our revenue in the first half of 2025.”