AD Expands into Construction Market with Professional Contractor Supply

AD, Wayne, PA, has expanded into the construction contractor market with the addition of Professional Contractor Supply (PCS). PCS will join AD’s Industrial & Safety-U.S. Division on Jan. 1, 2026.

PCS, a family-owned business headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, focuses on serving commercial, residential and industrial contractors nationwide. Earlier this year, PCS unified its brand from Fasteners Inc. Southwestern Supply under the Professional Contractor Supply name, reinforcing its dedication to providing the widest selection of professional contractor supplies at competitive prices, paired with world-class customer service.

Mike Mantis, CEO of PCS, said in the press release, “We look forward to joining AD’s strong community of Independents and accelerating our growth through AD’s valued-added programs and services as well as participating in AD’s multi-vertical strategy.”

Marisol Fernandez, president of AD’s Electrical & Industrial Business Unit, echoed Mantis’ excitement about this strategic move in the release. “Welcoming Professional Contractor Supply to AD is more than adding a new member — it’s a bold step into a market that aligns perfectly with our vision for growth," she said. "PCS’s strong reputation and customer-first approach make them an ideal partner as we expand our reach and deliver even greater value to our members and supplier partners.”

