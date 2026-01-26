Blackstone Announces Agreement to Acquire Arlington Industries

Blackstone, New York, NY, and Arlington Industries, Inc., Scranton, PA, announced that funds managed by Blackstone Energy Transition Partners have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Arlington, a leading designer and manufacturer of electrical products in the United States.

Blackstone, the publicly held parent of Blackstone Energy Transition Partners, says in the press release that it’s “the world’s largest alternative asset manager.” It trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BX.” On the afternoon of Jan. 2

In the press release announcing the acquisition, Blackstone said, “It seeks to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which the firm invests and that its “over $1.2 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, secondaries and hedge funds.”



Founded in 1949, Arlington designs and manufactures a range of electrical products such as fittings, enclosures and other components. The company’s innovative solutions are used across commercial, industrial and data center facilities. Amid increasing electrification trends, Arlington’s products play a vital role in supporting the growing needs of electrical distributors and contractors.



Tom Gretz, President of Arlington, said in the press release, “We are thrilled to be entering into this new partnership between Arlington and Blackstone. With support from Blackstone, we will continue to deliver innovative and dependable solutions to electrical contractors. I am incredibly proud of what our team has built and excited about the next phase of growth.”



Betty Stark, chairman of Arlington’s board, added, “This transaction with Blackstone marks an exciting new chapter for Arlington. Blackstone will be a terrific steward of the company and will unlock new opportunities for Arlington’s employees, customers and representatives.”



Bilal Khan, Senior Managing Director, and Mark Zhu, Managing Director, at Blackstone Energy Transition Partners, said in the release, “Arlington has built an excellent reputation for its high quality and innovative products delivering market leading solutions for its diverse customer base. Together with Blackstone’s scale, resources and global network, we look forward to further expanding Arlington’s product offerings and supporting the company’s track record of innovation and long-term growth.”



Arlington represents the latest in a number of recent transactions Blackstone Energy Transition Partners has announced behind its investment themes in electrification and the ongoing energy transition, including Alliance Technical Group, Maclean Power Systems, Wolf Summit Energy, Hill Top Energy Center, Shermco, Enverus, Lancium, Westwood, and others.

Shermco is an electrical testing organization and MacLean Power Systems is a manufacturer of engineered components and solutions for electrical transmission, distribution, substation and communications infrastructure that Blackstone late last year. Blackstone also owns Power Grid Components (PGC), a manufacturer of electrical power grid components such as disconnect switchgear, insulators, transformers, controlled switching devices and pad-mounted power distribution products that it acquired in Dec. 2025.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary conditions. UBS Investment Bank acted as financial advisor to Arlington, and Sullivan & Cromwell acted as legal advisor to Arlington.



