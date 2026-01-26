Custom-Gear Manufacturer Forgent to Go Public with IPO

Forgent Power Solutions Inc., Dayton, MN, a designer and manufacturer of electrical distribution equipment used in data centers, the power grid and energy-intensive industrial facilities, announced that it has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering (IPO) of its Class A common stock.

The initial public offering price to the public is expected to be between $25 and $29 per share pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The company has applied to list its Class A common stock on New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “FPS.”

Forgent’s custom electrical distribution equipment includes switchgear, switchboards, panelboards, automatic transfer switches, power distribution units, power skids and e-houses.

The company said in the press release announcing the IPO that, “We believe Forgent is one of a small number of companies that can manufacture all of the electrical distribution equipment required for a data center or large manufacturing facility's powertrain with some of the highest levels of customization and shortest lead times available in the industry.”