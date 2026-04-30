Nexans Buys Republic Wire to Build U.S. C/I & Residential Biz

Global wire & cable manufacturer acquired Republic Wire, Inc., a U.S. manufacturer of low-voltage copper and aluminum wire products headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Founded in 1982 and family-owned, Republic Wire serves electrical distributors, utilities and municipalities across the United States and Canada. Over the 12-month period through Feb. 2026, Republic Wire generated about $609 million in current revenue. The company markets its wire and cable products through a stable of well-known independent reps and lists 16 of them at www.republicwire.com/sales.

Republic Wire has more than 200 employees and recently completed a significant expansion program that will be fully online by the end of 2026, increasing its production capacity by approximately 30%.

Strategic rationale

According to the press release, the acquisition of Republic Wire is an important step in Nexans’ strategy to expand its geographic footprint to the United States, one of the world’s largest markets and among the fastest-growing for low- and medium-voltage cables. The U.S. low-voltage segment, estimated at roughly $14 billion is mainly driven by sustained demand across residential, commercial and data center expansion.

The acquisition of Republic Wire will allow Nexans to:

Establish an expanded manufacturing and distribution platform in the U.S. geography, complementing the recent acquisition of Electro Cables in Canada

Access residential and commercial channels through Republic Wire’s strong sales agent and distributor network, building on Nexans’ proven global distributor relationships and benefitting from Nexans’ broader complementary product portfolio into additional high-growth verticals, including data centers

Create a platform for future organic and inorganic growth across the U.S., ensuring that the Group will benefit through the cycle from structural growth in the region; and

Generate $27 million in run-rate synergies within three years, driven by commercial cross-selling opportunities rolling out Nexans’ comprehensive product offering in medium-voltage and grid solutions, technology synergies through the deployment of Nexans’ proprietary manufacturing IP, and industrial synergies through purchasing



Executive comments

The transaction is expected to close early in the third quarter of 2026, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Following completion, Republic Wire’s experienced management team will continue to lead the business, supported by an earn-out structure designed to ensure alignment of interests and a successful ownership transition.

Nexans expects to maintain Republic Wire’s operations at its existing Ohio facilities and utilize the combined platform to support its activities in the United States.

According to the press release, “The acquisition of Republic Wire marks a transformative moment in Nexans’ journey to become a reference pure player in electrification. The United States represents the single largest growth opportunity in low‑ and medium‑voltage cable, within a premium business segment where quality and reliability drive sales.

Republic Wire gives us the expanded platform, the customer relationships and the operational credibility we need to compete in this highly dynamic market. Combined with our recent complementary acquisition of Electro Cables in Canada, we are building an integrated North American business, expanding our industrial footprint in the Americas and reinforcing our positioning in high-growth segments such as data centers, that will serve as a growth engine for the Group for years to come. We are delighted to welcome the Republic Wire team and look forward to creating value together.

Julien Hueber, CEO, Nexans, said in the press release, “The acquisition of Republic Wire represents an important strategic milestone, meaningfully strengthening our position in the North American market. As a highly respected brand with a proven track record of exceptional quality and customer centricity, Republic Wire brings deep market relationships and an extensive commercial network and strong industrial footprint that significantly enhances our ability to serve customers and partners.

Ron Rosenbeck, CEO, Republic Wire, said in the press release, “Republic Wire has always been more than a business to our family – it is a legacy built on hard work, loyalty, and a deep responsibility to our customers and the people who chose to build their careers here. In Nexans, I found a partner who shares those values, not just a buyer. I take real comfort knowing the culture of respect, dedication and quality products we worked so hard to build will be in good hands as we move forward together. Our management team and I will remain actively involved going forward, and I couldn’t be more proud of what we have built together or more excited about what this partnership will mean for everyone who calls Republic Wire home.

Press release