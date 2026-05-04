Hubbell to Buy NSI

In one of the biggest manufacturer acquisitions in recent memory, Hubbell Inc., Orange, CT, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire NSI Industries, a portfolio company of Sentinel Capital Partners and a provider of electrical fittings, connectors, components and wire management products, for $3 billion in cash, subject to customary adjustments. NSI’s brand portfolio includes Bridgeport Fittings, Polaris, TORK, Platinum Tools, Remke, Lynn, Metallics, Warrior Wrap and Terminator.

“We are excited to add a high-growth business in NSI to Hubbell’s Electrical Solutions portfolio,” said Gerben Bakker, chairman, president and CEO, in the press release. “As electrification megatrends drive attractive growth across the electrical industry over the next several years, NSI offers highly complementary products and industry-leading brands to our HES portfolio across strategic growth verticals including light industrial, datacenter and network infrastructure applications. The acquisition of NSI fits clearly with our long-term strategy to grow our offering of critical infrastructure solutions to our core electrical and utility customers.”

Mark Mikes, president of Hubbell Electrical Solutions (HES), added in the press release, “NSI has demonstrated strong organic growth in line with higher growth areas of our HES portfolio over the last several years, and its operating margins are expected to be accretive to the segment. As we continue accelerating our successful segment unification strategy over the next several years, we are confident that the addition of a high-growth business in NSI will provide enhanced opportunities for cross-selling, channel conversions, growth across strategic verticals and manufacturing efficiencies.”

NSI anticipates 2026 revenue of approximately $570 million. Hubbell expects the acquisition to be accretive to adjusted EPS in 2026.

The transaction is anticipated to close in mid-2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approval. Hubbell plans to finance the transaction with a combination of cash on hand and debt and has obtained fully committed bridge financing from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Bank of America, N.A., and HSBC Bank USA, N.A. subject to the agreed-upon terms and conditions among the foregoing parties and Hubbell.

Harris Williams is serving as financial advisor to Hubbell, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal advisor. Lincoln International LLC is serving as financial advisor to NSI Industries and Sentinel Capital Partners, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor.