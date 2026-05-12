Rexel USA Acquires Revere Electric Supply

Rexel USA, Dallas, TX, plans to acquire Revere Electric Supply, Mokena, IL, a power in the Midwest industrial automation market and an authorized Rockwell Automation distributor. According to the press release, the transaction represents an important step in Rexel USA’s strategy to deepen its regional presence by partnering with best-in-class, service-driven organizations with strong customer relationships and deep technical expertise.

Founded in 1919, Revere has grown from a small Chicago-area distributor into a multi-location business serving customers across northern Illinois, central Illinois, southeast Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. Today, Revere operates 10 locations and employs 375 people.

Rexel said Revere’s legacy is inseparable from the Eiseman family, whose multi-generational leadership has shaped the company’s culture, values and reputation for more than a century. Current principal owners Tom Eiseman Sr. and Erik Eiseman have continued that legacy by investing in people, relationships and capabilities while keeping Revere’s customer-first philosophy at the center of the business.

Erik Eiseman, senior VP and owner, said in the release, “What makes Revere special is our people and our culture. That’s what customers recognize and value, and it’s what has allowed us to grow while staying true to who we are. Rexel shares that mindset, and we’re confident this combination will allow Revere to continue thriving for decades to come.”

“Revere has always been about doing right by our customers, our employees, and our partners,” added Tom Eiseman Sr., chairman and owner of Revere Electric Supply. “For more than a hundred years, our family has focused on building something sustainable, trusted, and rooted in long-term relationships. We see this partnership with Rexel as a way to extend that legacy, not change it.”

Following the transaction, Revere will continue to operate under the Revere Electric Supply name, maintaining its strong local identity, customer relationships, and market presence. Rexel USA does not intend to change the Revere banner and is committed to preserving the company’s culture, leadership team, and operating model.

The press release said Revere has a strong track record of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, expanding its footprint and capabilities across industrial automation and solution-based services. John Cady, president of Revere Electric Supply, will continue in his role and will also assume expanded responsibility for leading Rexel’s broader Midwest region, which will include Revere Electric Supply as part of the newly combined region. Hani Masoudi, senior VP and Region president of Rexel’s Midwest region and Parts Super Center (PSC), will support the Midwest’s transition to John Cady’s leadership while continuing to lead PSC and assuming expanded responsibility for Advanced Services across Rexel USA.

“Revere has an exceptional history, a highly capable team, and deep credibility with customers across the Midwest,” said Roger Little, CEO Rexel USA, in the press release. “This acquisition strengthens our position in a critical geography and reflects our strategy of partnering with outstanding local businesses. We are committed to supporting Revere’s continued success, investing behind its people, and preserving what has made the company strong for generations.”

“Joining Rexel USA gives Revere access to greater scale, resources, and global capability while allowing us to remain Revere,” added John Cady, president of Revere Electric Supply. “Our customers, employees and partners can expect continuity in how we operate and serve them, with the added benefit of being part of a larger organization that shares our commitment to service, growth, and long-term relationships.”

Rexel USA operates its electrical distribution business in the United States through eight Regions that go to market under various banner and trade names, including Rexel, Rexel Automation, Gexpro, Mayer, Talley and Platt Electric Supply. In addition to an online store, Rexel USA has a distribution network of over 450 warehouse storefront locations throughout the U.S. Its global parent, Rexel Group, operates a network of more than 1,800 branches in 17 countries, with more than 26,000 employees. The Group’s 2025 sales were roughly $22.7 billion.