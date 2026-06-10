Legrand Acquires Power Solutions Provider

Legrand, West Hartford, CT, acquired Girtz Industries, a l provider of custom-engineered modular power enclosures and related services based in Monticello, IN. Girtz Industries’ development and integration of complete power systems support the provision of critical power across data center, industrial and commercial applications. The 300-employee Girtz Industries generated annual revenue of nearly $80 million in 2025.

Girtz Industries joins Legrand as a business unit within the company’s Electrical Wiring Systems division led by Ravi Ramanathan. David Girtz, who has served as Girtz Industries’ president and CEO for nearly 40 years, will continue to lead the Girtz business and team, reporting to Ravi.

“The unprecedented demand for power is reshaping our energy landscape. Girtz Industries’ modular power and generator solutions are indispensable to industries that require critical back-up power or off-grid, behind-the-meter primary power options,” said Brian DiBella, president and CEO, Legrand, North and Central America, in the press release. “Legrand is a growth company focused on reaching €15 billion in revenue globally by 2030. To help meet that goal, we continue to acquire businesses that meet global needs, including energy transition and datacenter expansion.

“Adding Girtz Industries to our portfolio is a natural next step for us. We are extending our reach along the power chain by adding support for power generation and redundancy. This complements our existing portfolio of power quality, power distribution, and cable management solutions, which helps us continually evolve and improve the lives of our customers.”

David Girtz said in the press release, "Our teams take a lot of pride in the fact that precision engineering has always been a mainstay of the Girtz brand. Now, backed by Legrand’s financial strength, Girtz Industries will be able to further invest in our people and facilities within our local community, while also increasing capacity for production and testing services at an accelerated rate. Legrand’s proven expertise in efficiently scaling operations will also help us meet the growing demand from our customers, as well as innovate for more diverse applications.”