Schneider to Acquire Provider of Industrial Data & AI Software

Schneider entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Cognite Holding BV, a provider of industrial data and AI software, in an all-cash transaction valued at $3.1 billion.

According to the Cognite press release, its cloud native platform combines a unified industrial data model with agentic AI capabilities, enabling customers to operationalize AI directly within plant operations, asset management and engineering workflows.

Olivier Blum, Schneider Electric CEO, said in the Cognite press release, “Cognite has built something rare, a truly industrial-grade AI platform that turns the complexity of operational data into a competitive advantage. This acquisition strengthens AVEVA, Schneider Electric’s wholly owned industrial software company, in the highest‑growth segments of the market and positions Schneider Electric at the centre of the next phase of industrial intelligence.

“I have been extremely impressed by the world-class technology team and am convinced their unique AI expertise will be a catalyst in advancing intelligence across Schneider Electric’s portfolio. At Schneider Electric, we have always believed the energy transition demands intelligence, intelligence demands data, and unlocking its full value requires AI.

“By bringing Cognite into Schneider Electric and AVEVA, we unite the world's most comprehensive energy management and automation infrastructure with the software and AI capabilities to make it natively intelligent. Together, we go beyond connecting systems. We give them the ability to think, adapt, and act. This is what industrial intelligence looks like at scale.”

Cognite was founded in 2017 and today employs more than 800 people in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific, specializing in cloud‑native data and AI platforms. Its technology enables the integration and contextualization of complex industrial data through a unified data model and knowledge graph, supporting advanced analytics and AI‑driven applications for asset‑intensive industries. In 2025, the annual revenue exceeded $170 million.