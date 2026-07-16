ABB  to Acquire British Provider of Flow Control Solutions & Electric Acuators

ABB Ltd. plans to buy Rotork plc, Bath, England, a global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions and an independent manufacturer of electric actuators in an all-cash offer of approximately $5.5 billion that would be its largest acquisition ever.

According to the press release, the transaction is expected to further strengthen ABB’s focus on electrification and automation and expand its Automation business area’s offering for large and complex infrastructure and industries. The release also said, “Rotork’s business with well-established positions in mission-critical flow control and instrumentation is highly complementary to ABB’s existing automation portfolio and will strengthen ABB’s position at the field-device layer.

"ABB would benefit from an expanded automation offering, enhancing the ‘sense-control-act’ automation loop with intelligent field devices and software that continuously monitors and manages industrial processes for safer, more productive, and sustainable operations."

Upon closing, Rotork is expected to operate as a separate division within ABB’s Automation business area. Rotork recorded +8% average annual organic revenue growth in 2022 to 2025 serving segments including oil & gas, chemical, process and industrial, including data centers, as well as water and power. With 2025 revenues of around $1 billion and 2025 adjusted operating profit margin of 24.6%, Rotork is expected to add around 3% in revenues to ABB and be immediately accretive to ABB’s Operational EBITA margin. As part of ABB's Automation business area, Rotork is also expected to add around 12% to the business area's revenues.