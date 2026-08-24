nVent Buys Maverick Power for $1.75 Billion to Expand Data Center Business

nVent Electric plc, London, England, plans to acquire Maverick Power for a purchase price of $1.75 billion, subject to customary adjustments. The transaction also includes the potential additional consideration of up to $550 million in cash based on achieving certain performance metrics in 2027 and 2028. Maverick Power is a manufacturer of engineered power distribution and infrastructure solutions for data centers.

The acquisition of Maverick Power strengthens nVent’s position in the high-growth infrastructure vertical, particularly data centers. It will add a power distribution platform to nVent’s portfolio, complementing nVent’s data center offerings. Additionally, it will expand nVent’s offerings for new power architectures and system-level solutions and services for data centers.

“Maverick Power is a great fit for nVent and aligns with our strategy to focus on the high-growth infrastructure vertical,” said nVent Chair and CEO Beth Wozniak, in the press release. “Maverick Power brings strong power distribution expertise and broadens our offerings to data center customers. We look forward to welcoming the Maverick Power team to nVent and together inventing the electrified future.”

Maverick Power President and CEO, Tom Currier added, “This is a significant milestone for our company, and we are thrilled to be joining nVent. Together, we will deliver a broader power and cooling portfolio for data center customers.”

Headquartered in McKinney, TX, Maverick Power is a North American provider of engineered power distribution and infrastructure solutions, including low-voltage switchgear and switchboards. The company has approximately 900 employees in Texas and Arizona, with estimated 2026 revenues to be approximately $700 million. The press release said the Maverick business has a strong backlog and future demand visibility.