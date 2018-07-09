Menu
NAED Honors Four Industry Execs with 2018 Achievement Awards

The awards were giving at the 2018 NAED Annual Conference's general session.

National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED) (St. Louis, MO.): At its annual conference in May, NAED recognized four industry leaders who have made significant contributions to the electrical industry with NAED Annual Achievement Awards.

 Arthur W. Hooper Achievement Award: Burt Schraga, past CEO and Chairman, Bell Electrical Supply (In above photo)

Associate Service Award: Bill Cheetham, VP Distribution Sales - Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Honorary Life Membership: Jim Etheridge, Crescent Electric Supply, Co.

Distributor Distinguished Service Award:  Ray Womack, past CEO, Womack Electric Supply Co., Inc.

Industry Award of Merit: Rockwell Automation Inc.

CapitalTristate and Acuity Brands were recognized for their employee training efforts with the Excellence in Training Awards. This award is presented to both a distributor and a manufacturer that has been exceptionally active in the area of training and development to improve the electrical distribution channel.

TAGS: People
