Esposito Promoted to Group VP, Motion Automation Intelligence

Motion Industries (Birmingham, AL): named Mike Esposito to Group VP, Motion Automation Intelligence, effective immediately. He most recently served as director of Motion Automation Intelligence’s Engineering Assembly Solutions (EAS), having joined Motion as part of the Kaman Distribution Group (including Kaman Automation) acquisition.

With over 25 years in industrial automation and manufacturing, he has developed a systems approach along with deep, cross-functional experience as an automation consumer, producer and supplier. Prior to joining Motion/KDG, he held senior management roles at iAutomation, CDF Corporation, and SencorpWhite.

In his new role, Esposito will lead the Motion Automation Intelligence team, and his responsibilities will include the development and implementation of multi-year strategic business and marketing plans. He will report to Joe Limbaugh, Motion’s executive VP and COO.

Esposito graduated from Bridgewater State College (Master’s of science in technology management) and New England Institute of Technology (bachelor’s of science in electronic engineering technology).

Motion Automation Intelligence solution technologies include robotics, motion control, machine vision, digital Networking/IIoT, industrial framing, pneumatics and custom mechatronic systems.