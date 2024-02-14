Hoppel Appointed President of Legrand AV

Legrand (West Hartford): Pam Hoppel was named president of Legrand | AV. As part of Legrand, North and Central America (LNCA). She will drive all aspects of the AV business in North and Central America (LNCA) , including increasing customer satisfaction, operational excellence, sales, and market share growth.

Prior to joining Legrand, Hoppel held various leadership positions at Delta Faucet Co. where, most recently as VP of Trade, she built and implemented both the trade and international vision as well as the strategy to deliver profitable above-market sales growth and margin expansion. Before her role as VP of Trade, she led the retail business as VP, during which time Delta Faucet Co. was named The Home Depot Marketing Partner of the Year, a company first. She was also president and general manager for Kidde, one of America's largest manufacturers of smoke alarms and fire safety products.