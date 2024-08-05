  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    Bob Snyder Passes On  (1941-2024)

    Aug. 5, 2024
    Bob Snyder, an executive with Carol Cable and Equity Electrical Associates, passed away on Aug. 2.
    Bob Snyder
    Bob Snyder

    Bob Snyder, an executive with Carol Cable, the Equity buying/marketing group and most recently his own cruise travel business, passed away at the age of 83 on Aug. 2.

    Bob was a friend to the editors at Electrical Wholesaling all the way back to his Carol Cable days. He was a force of nature and truly one-of-a-kind in the electrical market.  One electrical distributor once described him  to us as a “first-guy-in-the-water” type of person.

    His obituary offers some fascinating details on the rich life Bob led with his family, in the electrical industry and his local community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mary and the family.

     

     

