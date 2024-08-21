  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    Graybar Promotes Carroll & Tierney

    Aug. 21, 2024
    Mike Carroll and Michael Tierney have a combined total of 64 years of experience working for Graybar.

    Graybar Electric Co. (St. Louis): Mike Carroll is now VP - Construction Sales, and Michael Tierney is VP - Industrial, Utility and Broadband Sales, effective Sept. 1. Carroll has 29 years with Graybar and currently serves as director, Business Development. He has extensive experience within Graybar’s field and corporate organizations, where he advanced through roles in sales, branch management, national market management and district sales leadership. Carroll is also actively involved at the national level with several construction industry organizations.
    Tierney joined Graybar in 2011 and has more than 35 years of industry experience. He currently serves as VP - Strategic Accounts. Prior to his current position, he led Graybar’s electric utility business across the eastern United States and was responsible for the company’s strategic accounts industrial sales team.

