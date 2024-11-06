  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    Springfield Electric appoints Collier senior VP of sales

    Nov. 6, 2024
    Collier previously served as VP of Commercial Business Development,

    Springfield Electric/Sonepar (Springfield, IL): Willie Collier has been appointed senior VP of Sales. With 27 years of industry experience, Collier will lead the company’s sales strategy. He previously served as VP of Commercial Business Development, where he played a key role in identifying market opportunities and driving sales initiatives to promote overall company growth. 
    “Willie has been instrumental in cultivating strong relationships with our customers, vendors, and our associates,” said Chris Scarbrough, president of Springfield Electric, in the press release. “His leadership comes at an exciting time as we continue to expand our footprint across the Midwest.”

