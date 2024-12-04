Electri-Flex's Pelka Retires After 47 Years with Company

Electri-Flex Co. (Roselle, IL): Ron Pelka, plant manager, retired after 47 years with the company. According to a company press release, Pelka played an essential role in maintaining the smooth and efficient operation of the manufacturing plant. He joined Electri-Flex in 1978 as a material handler and within a year transitioned into the tool room, embarking on a four-year apprenticeship position. During his career, he held several significant positions, including R&D manager, toolroom supervisor, maintenance supervisor, and eventually production supervisor. As plant manager he oversaw the entire manufacturing process – from receiving raw materials to manufacturing the product core in the Coiling Department, extruding the jacketing, and ultimately packaging the ma-terials to be shipped to the customer.



The release said Pelko played an integral role in constructing the Liquatite brand into what it is to-day. He oversaw many advancements in roll-forming strip and extrusion, including expanding the product lines from only several to the nearly 50 varieties available today. He also oversaw the ex-pansion of the manufacturing facility with the addition of a second location. More recently, he oversaw plant enhancements and new machinery that increased capacity and efficiency on the factory floor.